Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DGII. Sidoti lowered Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of DGII opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $511.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.