Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.53. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 198,983 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DML. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.95 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $316.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

