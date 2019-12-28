Delphy Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $209.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.01298158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

