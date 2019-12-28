DECOIN (DTEP) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $5,762.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000533 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,420,807 coins and its circulating supply is 26,041,117 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

