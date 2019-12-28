DAV Coin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $13.77 and $7.50. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $106,643.00 and approximately $108,183.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00588113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00061008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000913 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00084359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009930 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $51.55, $24.43, $50.98, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.