CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CytRx stock remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 82,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,726. The company has a market cap of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.88. CytRx has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytRx will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

