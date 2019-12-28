Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Up 5.4%

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.17, 155,703 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 403% from the average session volume of 30,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cyren in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Cyren alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cyren had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cyren Ltd will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cyren by 33.2% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 689,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 171,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.