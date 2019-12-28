CUTcoin Trading Up 4.3% This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $8,179.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 81,789,304 coins and its circulating supply is 77,789,304 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

