Cryptaur One Day Trading Volume Reaches $521.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.83 million and $521.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.77 or 0.05884393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001240 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

