Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Update

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,485 shares of company stock worth $1,287,280. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,039,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Crown by 283.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Saya Management LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the third quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 288,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 502,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,236. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. Crown has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $78.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

