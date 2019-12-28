Critical Comparison: Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) versus TIM Participacoes (OTCMKTS:TSU)

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) and Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of TIM Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TIM Participacoes and Maxcom Telecomunic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM Participacoes $4.43 billion 2.08 $696.34 million $1.37 13.91 Maxcom Telecomunic $68.52 million 0.13 -$14.60 million N/A N/A

TIM Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Risk & Volatility

TIM Participacoes has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunic has a beta of -1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TIM Participacoes and Maxcom Telecomunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM Participacoes 19.17% 8.52% 4.87% Maxcom Telecomunic -24.46% -38.45% -9.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TIM Participacoes and Maxcom Telecomunic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM Participacoes 0 3 3 0 2.50 Maxcom Telecomunic 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.03%. Given TIM Participacoes’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TIM Participacoes is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Summary

TIM Participacoes beats Maxcom Telecomunic on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. It also provides landline telephone services, domestic long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services. In addition, the company sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2018, it served a subscriber base of 55.9 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sale, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About Maxcom Telecomunic

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company serves various sectors in hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building, as well as other companies. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

