CREDIT Achieves Market Capitalization of $131,010.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a total market cap of $131,010.00 and $19,978.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

