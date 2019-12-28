Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $15.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

CVET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.64. 878,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.69 million. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

