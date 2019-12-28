Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce sales of $157.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.19 million to $168.48 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $138.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $640.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.63 million to $651.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $645.18 million, with estimates ranging from $616.52 million to $675.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on OFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,053 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,789.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,668.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,042 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $29,999.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,748 shares of company stock valued at $135,074 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,346,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,057,000 after buying an additional 160,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,282,000 after buying an additional 155,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,527,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,157,000 after buying an additional 239,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $29.40. 336,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

