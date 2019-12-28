Conceal Price Reaches $0.0922 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0922 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and STEX. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $526,392.00 and approximately $96,448.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062011 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00045689 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00547132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00232347 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00085064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,086,120 coins and its circulating supply is 5,709,688 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.