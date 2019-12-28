CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.94. CompX International shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 1,229 shares trading hands.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CompX International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CompX International by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CompX International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter.

CompX International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.