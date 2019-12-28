Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

CVGI opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

