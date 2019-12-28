Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 28th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coffee by 499.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 7.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 70.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 117,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JVA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.67. 19,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,094. Coffee has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a PE ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

