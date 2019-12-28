Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $293.65 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 20.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $30,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

