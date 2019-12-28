CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Down 12.2% in December

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the November 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CLPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CLPS during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CLPS by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CLPS by 379.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 73,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 97,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. CLPS has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $17.99.

CLPS Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

