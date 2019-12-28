Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CLFD opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.56. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. Research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

