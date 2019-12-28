Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CLFD opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.56. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. Research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
