City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.29. 46,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,066. City has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that City will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $138,138.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $358,578. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,641,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,844,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of City by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of City by 35.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

