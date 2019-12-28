Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Down 6.1%

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares were down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.08, approximately 1,539,142 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 663% from the average daily volume of 201,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.49.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.