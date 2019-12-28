Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Down 6.1%

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares were down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.08, approximately 1,539,142 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 663% from the average daily volume of 201,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

