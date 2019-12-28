Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Up 23.8% in December

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 28th total of 250,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,459. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

