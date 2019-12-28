CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.25

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.25 and traded as high as $46.60. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 1,317 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $915.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 778,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 690,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 206,925 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 42.1% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 124,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
