CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.25

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.25 and traded as high as $46.60. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 1,317 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $915.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. CIRCOR International’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 778,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 690,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 206,925 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 42.1% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 124,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.