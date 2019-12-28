Chronologic Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a total market cap of $118,897.00 and approximately $250.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01299713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119910 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,206,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,790 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

