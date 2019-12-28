China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the November 28th total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of CHNR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

