China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.41 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.