Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 401,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. 11,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

