ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $10,586,683.72. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,440.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $8,807,687.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,508,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,128,062.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 921,315 shares of company stock worth $29,213,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,155 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 488,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 332,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCXI. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.23. 531,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 2.15.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.