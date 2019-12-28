Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Down 18.0% in December

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 28th total of 257,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHE shares. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.00.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,878.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $949,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,762. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth $42,053,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 542.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,439,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,274,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,445,000 after buying an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.71. 55,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,937. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Chemed has a 1 year low of $265.08 and a 1 year high of $445.10.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

