Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Down 13.2% in December

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 885,800 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 97.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 130.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 173,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,766. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $507.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

