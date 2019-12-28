CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.17. CENTRIC HEALTH shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 590,081 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CENTRIC HEALTH Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

