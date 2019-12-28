Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CENTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

CENTA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,259. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $540.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.20 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

