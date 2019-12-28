Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Celsion has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 1,653.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

