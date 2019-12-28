Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post $13.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.74 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $14.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $54.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.80 billion to $54.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.41 billion to $53.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,786. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.