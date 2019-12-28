Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.30.

CASY stock opened at $157.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.89. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $179.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

