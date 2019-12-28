Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CASA. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Casa Systems stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $88,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 34.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 808,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 205,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 63,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

