Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $109.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:CRI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.06. 320,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $111.97.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $2,168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $166,898.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,498 shares of company stock worth $9,564,887. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

