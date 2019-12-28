Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Update

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.62.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,525,535. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,932,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,246 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,204 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 840,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,178. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $105.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

