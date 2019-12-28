Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 126.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 292,949 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

