California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Update

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,890,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the November 28th total of 19,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 35.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get California Resources alerts:

Shares of CRC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,278. The company has a market capitalization of $463.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 4.40. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. California Resources’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 665.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in California Resources by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in California Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.