CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 415,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,556. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. CalAmp has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $319.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CalAmp by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in CalAmp by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

