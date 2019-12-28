Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,541. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.