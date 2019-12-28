Burst (BURST) Market Cap Reaches $8.56 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Coinroom and Poloniex. Burst has a market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $24,342.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,076,319,813 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Poloniex, Coinroom, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

