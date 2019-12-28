Brokerages Set SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price at $122.73

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. The stock had a trading volume of 757,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,792. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.14. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,458,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

