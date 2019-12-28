Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Target Price at $161.67

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

ROLL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.99. 54,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.45 and its 200-day moving average is $161.34. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $123.50 and a 12 month high of $174.93.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3,153.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after buying an additional 444,331 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 125.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 210,524 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,995,000 after acquiring an additional 170,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,361,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

