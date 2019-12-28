Brokerages Set Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Price Target at $139.50

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $138.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.45. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

