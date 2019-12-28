Brokerages Set Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target at $26.50

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

CRBP traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. 569,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,447. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.