Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Target Price at $52.10

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 287,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.68%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

